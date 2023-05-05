According to US jobs data: That’s why the dollar is rising against the euro and franc

7
The greenback was last quoted at 1.1005 against the euro on Friday afternoon, after having fallen to 1.0967 dollars in the meantime. Before the release of the labor market data, the Euro still traded comfortably above 1.10 dollars.
The greenback was last quoted at 1.1005 against the euro on Friday afternoon, after having fallen to 1.0967 dollars in the meantime. Before the release of the labor market data, the Euro still traded comfortably above 1.10 dollars.
Also…
See also [Online Public Opinion]There is no civil rights in Minquan County, Henan Zhenzhen understands the health code - China Digital Times