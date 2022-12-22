Home News According to Zhang Wenhong, an expert: China will enter hell mode in the next 3 months (Figure) Infection | Virus | Epidemic | Death | Hospital | New Crown | Online | Lectures |
News

According to Zhang Wenhong, an expert: China will enter hell mode in the next 3 months (Figure) Infection | Virus | Epidemic | Death | Hospital | New Crown | Online | Lectures |

by admin
According to Zhang Wenhong, an expert: China will enter hell mode in the next 3 months (Figure) Infection | Virus | Epidemic | Death | Hospital | New Crown | Online | Lectures |

Zhang Wenhong, director of the China National Center for Infectious Diseases and head of the Shanghai New Coronary Pneumonia Medical Treatment Expert Group. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News on December 21, 2022](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Muzi) On December 18, online transmissionChinaDirector, National Center for Infectious Disease MedicineZhang Wenhongand alsoInfectCOVID-19Viruswhich originally stated that “under the current situationepidemicprevention and self-defense”Webinarswas canceled urgently.The outbreak of the epidemic in China, the famous Chinese virologist Ding Liang said that the goal of the CCP to relax the epidemic control is to “infect all those who can be infected, and let thedieall die”, “reach the peak as soon as possible and resume production as soon as possible”.

It is rumored that Zhang Wenhong was infected with the COVID-19 virus and the scheduled lecture was urgently canceled

According to multiple social media information on December 18, Huashan, director of the China National Center for Infectious Diseases and affiliated to Shanghai Fudan University,HospitalDirector of Infectious Diseases Department, Shanghainew crownZhang Wenhong, the leader of the pneumonia medical treatment expert team, was also infected with the COVID-19 virus. His online lecture originally scheduled to start at 15:30 on December 18 was urgently cancelled.

There is a content showing that the Municipal Cooperation and Exchange Office notified that Zhang Wenhong’s report on the new crown epidemic prevention was canceled at 3:30 pm that day. Someone replied, “The expert is also positive, and I can talk about my impressions after I recover.”

See also  Xi Jinping was "unanimously elected", the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the party media warned that it was "more dangerous" (Photos) Re-election | Guangxi | Official |

There is also an urgent notice stating that Professor Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Huashan Hospital, was originally scheduled to be invited to give an online lecture on “Epidemic Prevention and Control and Self-Protection under the Current Situation” at 15:30 on the 18th, but it was canceled for some reason. At the bottom of the notice, a sentence was added, “Zhang Wenhong himself lost his sun yesterday.”

Zhang Wenhong positive
It was rumored on the Internet that Zhang Wenhong had canceled the scheduled meeting. (Image source: Internet screenshot)

In response to the news that Zhang Wenhong has become positive on the Internet, Bawei News “Dragon City Walking” issued an article saying, “From the fact that he became positive, we can see that the new crown virus is difficult to prevent and control. A professional doctor like him, The usual protection must be very professional, and the resources are not comparable to us ordinary people, and it became positive within a few days after letting go. How can we ordinary people protect themselves?”

See also  The Hunan Provincial Federation of Social Sciences held a special study symposium to focus on the fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country" and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech_China_Socialism_Cyclical Rate

The article also said that the peak of the first wave of infections was mainly in big cities, but with the arrival of the Spring Festival travel season, people in big cities will bring different subspecies of mutated viruses back to their hometowns from all directions. The peak of the second wave of infections will be mainly in small cities, county towns and rural areas. This will be the most difficult peak period. Rural medical resources and doctors are relatively backward, so many elderly people and mixed-infected patients with underlying diseases cannot receive timely treatment. This is the most serious wave of deaths since the three-year epidemic!”

Chinese virologist: China will enter hell mode in the next 3 months

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, three years ago, the death toll in China now stands at 5,242, according to official Chinese statistics, but skepticism is growing about the veracity of the figure.

The Voice of America report quoted Eric Feigl-Ding, a well-known Chinese American epidemiologist and public health expert, as saying that after the Chinese authorities suddenly loosened the strict epidemic prevention and control measures, the number of new crown epidemics in China continued to soar. The epidemic patients are already overwhelmed. In the next three months, 60% of China‘s population, or 10% of the world‘s population, will be infected with the new crown, and the death toll may reach millions.

Dr. Ding Liang is a co-founder of the World Health Network and currently heads the New England Research Task Force on the New Coronavirus at the Institute of Complex Systems. Ding Liang believes that the current goal of the CCP to loosen the epidemic control is to “infect all those who can be infected, let all those who should die die, and get infected as soon as possible, die as soon as possible, reach the peak as soon as possible, and resume production as soon as possible.”

See also  Dandong, Liaoning: The main urban area has zero new social faces for 3 consecutive days. On July 9, nucleic acid testing for all employees in the main urban area will be carried out

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint is subject to Chinese authorization. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.

[Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small acts of kindness can lead to great love. We sincerely recruit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese around the world: each honorary member only needs to pay a subscription fee per year to become an honorary member of the “Looking China” website, which can help us break through censorship and blockade, and provide at least 10,000 compatriots in mainland China Provide independent and true key information, give them early warning in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.
honorary member

You may also like

Rob Brezsny Aries Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

Gambling, the law changes in Calabria: they can...

The hotel waiter is temporarily switching to express...

Marcato medical director of the Belluno hospital, Repele...

Rob Brezsny Taurus Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

Unpaid Imu and Tasi, hole of 1.4 million....

Improving medical treatment capabilities in an all-round way...

Migrants, Mantua: “Decree flows at 82,705 units”. Destination...

Xinhua All Media + | No matter how...

Rift between the Ladins: Cortina, Livinallongo and Colle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy