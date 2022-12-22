Zhang Wenhong, director of the China National Center for Infectious Diseases and head of the Shanghai New Coronary Pneumonia Medical Treatment Expert Group. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News on December 21, 2022](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Muzi) On December 18, online transmissionChinaDirector, National Center for Infectious Disease MedicineZhang Wenhongand alsoInfectCOVID-19Viruswhich originally stated that “under the current situationepidemicprevention and self-defense”Webinarswas canceled urgently.The outbreak of the epidemic in China, the famous Chinese virologist Ding Liang said that the goal of the CCP to relax the epidemic control is to “infect all those who can be infected, and let thedieall die”, “reach the peak as soon as possible and resume production as soon as possible”.

It is rumored that Zhang Wenhong was infected with the COVID-19 virus and the scheduled lecture was urgently canceled

According to multiple social media information on December 18, Huashan, director of the China National Center for Infectious Diseases and affiliated to Shanghai Fudan University,HospitalDirector of Infectious Diseases Department, Shanghainew crownZhang Wenhong, the leader of the pneumonia medical treatment expert team, was also infected with the COVID-19 virus. His online lecture originally scheduled to start at 15:30 on December 18 was urgently cancelled.

There is a content showing that the Municipal Cooperation and Exchange Office notified that Zhang Wenhong’s report on the new crown epidemic prevention was canceled at 3:30 pm that day. Someone replied, “The expert is also positive, and I can talk about my impressions after I recover.”

There is also an urgent notice stating that Professor Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Huashan Hospital, was originally scheduled to be invited to give an online lecture on “Epidemic Prevention and Control and Self-Protection under the Current Situation” at 15:30 on the 18th, but it was canceled for some reason. At the bottom of the notice, a sentence was added, “Zhang Wenhong himself lost his sun yesterday.”



It was rumored on the Internet that Zhang Wenhong had canceled the scheduled meeting. (Image source: Internet screenshot)

It is rumored on the Internet that Zhang Wenhong is “yang”, I doubt it. Zhang Wenhong has said many times that the new crown is a cold, and the vast majority of people have no symptoms or mild symptoms. If he is infected, he should spread the word like the former editor-in-chief Hu, and show the people all over the country how calmly and calmly he fought off the disease, and how he could get a disease worse than a cold in his mouth. Mild illness, cancel the lecture and not show your face? Doesn’t Dr. Zhang know about Ruihui’s special medicine… pic.twitter.com/SrDFWStijh — Dance Bar Chi Wei (@wubachiwei1) December 19, 2022

Zhang Wenhong is angry, Benny has antipyretics, can I ask Director Zhang to buy them? pic.twitter.com/4F5pXw22FM — Pooh Benny (@NMSLjiasu) December 19, 2022

In response to the news that Zhang Wenhong has become positive on the Internet, Bawei News “Dragon City Walking” issued an article saying, “From the fact that he became positive, we can see that the new crown virus is difficult to prevent and control. A professional doctor like him, The usual protection must be very professional, and the resources are not comparable to us ordinary people, and it became positive within a few days after letting go. How can we ordinary people protect themselves?”

The article also said that the peak of the first wave of infections was mainly in big cities, but with the arrival of the Spring Festival travel season, people in big cities will bring different subspecies of mutated viruses back to their hometowns from all directions. The peak of the second wave of infections will be mainly in small cities, county towns and rural areas. This will be the most difficult peak period. Rural medical resources and doctors are relatively backward, so many elderly people and mixed-infected patients with underlying diseases cannot receive timely treatment. This is the most serious wave of deaths since the three-year epidemic!”

Chinese virologist: China will enter hell mode in the next 3 months

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, three years ago, the death toll in China now stands at 5,242, according to official Chinese statistics, but skepticism is growing about the veracity of the figure.

The Voice of America report quoted Eric Feigl-Ding, a well-known Chinese American epidemiologist and public health expert, as saying that after the Chinese authorities suddenly loosened the strict epidemic prevention and control measures, the number of new crown epidemics in China continued to soar. The epidemic patients are already overwhelmed. In the next three months, 60% of China‘s population, or 10% of the world‘s population, will be infected with the new crown, and the death toll may reach millions.

Dr. Ding Liang is a co-founder of the World Health Network and currently heads the New England Research Task Force on the New Coronavirus at the Institute of Complex Systems. Ding Liang believes that the current goal of the CCP to loosen the epidemic control is to “infect all those who can be infected, let all those who should die die, and get infected as soon as possible, die as soon as possible, reach the peak as soon as possible, and resume production as soon as possible.”

