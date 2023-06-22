Home » Accordion player Rafael Ricardo died in Cartagena
Accordion player Rafael Ricardo died in Cartagena

Accordion player Rafael Ricardo died in Cartagena

After spending three days hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of a clinic in Cartagena, The accordion player and singer-songwriter of Vallenato music Rafael Ricardo Barrios died Wednesday nightat the age of 73 years.

The teacher, born in San Juan Nepomuceno, had been hospitalized since last Sunday at the Gestión Salud clinic, after suffering a stroke due to ischemia.

His relatives indicated to the media that they found the teacher unconscious, for which he was transferred from the emergency room to the care center.

There are no words to describe how sorry I am for your loss, a great artist forever Rafael Ricardo”, wrote Alfredo Gutiérrez on his Twitter account after learning of the death of his colleague.

For its part, the Fundación del Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata trilled: “We regret the death of the renowned composer, singer and accordion player, Rafael Guillermo Ricardo Barrios. We send condolences to family, friends and followers. Peace in his grave”.

Rafael Ricardo was Otto Serge’s musical partner for several years. Together they recorded the hits ‘Lady‘, ‘Remote’, ‘You’ and ‘El Owl’. Besides, participated in the telenovelas ‘Oye bonita’, ‘Rafael Orozco’ and ‘Chepe Fortuna’.

The accordion player was to be honored next weekend at the Montes de María Multicultural Festival, FestiMaría, in his homeland of San Juan Nepomuceno, Bolívar.

