Accountant stole money from travel and Rolex companies, arrested – News

He stole one million 266 thousand euros from the accounts of two companies for which he was an accountant.


For this reason, a 52-year-old woman was arrested by the Saronno Financial Police for multi-aggravated embezzlement.


The woman is under house arrest on the orders of the investigating judge of Busto Arsizio (Varese) Piera Bossi at the request of the prosecutor Francesca Parola The 52-year-old, originally from Samarate (Varese), who worked for an accounting firm where the two companies had their registered office, is said to have stolen hundreds of thousands of euros by using them to top up prepaid cards traced back to her and, in some cases, to her mother.


Cards with which, according to investigators, he paid for luxury goods, including Rolexes and Louis Vuitton bags.


To celebrate her 50th birthday, the woman had enjoyed a super luxury trip to French Polynesia worth 50 thousand euros (120 thousand euros spent on travel). The administrator of one of the two companies reported her, once he realized the shortfalls .


In addition to the woman’s arrest, her bank accounts and assets were also seized.

