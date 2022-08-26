Listen to the audio version of the article

The conclusion of the annual Quota 102 experience is fast approaching. And on pensions in the electoral campaign, from Fdi to Pd, almost all the parties, despite the short time that will remain available after the vote on 25 September, promise to adopt measures for flexibility in exit from 2023. Above all, the Lega guarantees that the Fornero law will be superseded and that Quota 41 will be triggered from 1 January, i.e. the possibility of accessing the pension upon accrual of 41 years, payments regardless of age. A solution that appeals to the unions, firmly opposed to the full return of the retirement requirements set by the Monti government.

The impact on retirement accounts

But there is a major obstacle to overcome: the impact of these measures on social security accounts, which has always been under the careful observation of Brussels. And not only for the cost of this option: 4 billion in the first year according to INPS, no more than 1.3-1.4 billion for the Carroccio and the trade unions considering a percentage of memberships similar to those registered for Quota 100 (approximately 40%). In its latest report on social security, the State General Accounting Office points out that the reform measures launched since 2004 have “generated a reduction in the incidence of pension expenditure in relation to GDP equal to about 60 percentage points cumulated in 2060. Of these – yes underlines – about one third is due to the interventions envisaged with the 2011 reform ».

The costs needed to “dismantle” the Fornero law

In other words, a warning is issued in the dossier on the medium-long term trends of the pension system: dismantling the Fornero law would jeopardize a large part of the reduction in the weight of pension outlays on GDP estimated at at least 20 percentage points accumulated over a period of almost 50 years from the entry into force of the reform. It is no coincidence that the Accounting Office points out that the exceptions to the “Fornero” introduced in recent years, starting with Quota 100 and Quota 102 “have resulted in an expansion of expenditure and a retrocession in the process of raising the requirements for access to retirement, producing in the period 2019-2034, further higher charges equal on average to 0.23 points of GDP per year “.

Contrasting positions

The message, numbers in hand, is quite clear: compared to the rules set by the reform launched by the Monti government, there is no going back unless the solidity of the accounting framework on which the social security system rests is jeopardized. And this is what Mario Draghi has basically left to understand on several occasions to Cgil, Cisl and Uil, opening up to the possibility of introducing flexible forms of exit but remaining rigidly in the wake of the contributory method and without adding to the expense. The unions and the League, however, remain convinced of the goodness of their positions. Speaking on Radio 24 on Wednesday morning, Matteo Salvini said that “the 1.3 billion euros to cover 41 will be recovered” thanks to “a simple revision of the citizen’s income, putting the money back into circulation”. that go to who could work. The center-right, but not only, also seems willing to change the PNRR. A course correction that could also have an impact on pension outflows. One of the scenarios mentioned in the Rgs dossier includes the effects, first of all in terms of greater growth, of the reforms linked to the Next generation Eu, including a lower pension expenditure on GDP of 0.7% in the period 2022-2044.