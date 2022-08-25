Yongzhou Daily News (Reporter Peng Pei) At present, the local epidemic situation in the country is complex and severe, showing a trend of multi-point distribution, frequent occurrence in many places, and local large-scale rebound. Our city thoroughly studies and implements the spirit of the important instructions and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, has a deep understanding of the complexity, arduousness and repetition of the current epidemic prevention and control, and strictly adheres to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound”, scientific Accurately implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control, resolutely protect Yongzhou, a pure land, and escort Yongzhou’s economic and social development.

Under the command of Zhu Hongwu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Chen Ailin, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, the majority of the city’s epidemic prevention workers have always adhered to their posts and continued to fight, and all work is effective and orderly. Always be in a state of emergency. Adhere to the 24-hour on-duty and leadership system, daily scheduling of daily work, real-time scheduling of key tasks, and 21 video scheduling meetings have been held since July. Keep the emergency team on standby in real time, and quickly and efficiently deal with the cases of returning to Yongfuyang in Dong’an County and the epidemic of asymptomatic infected people returning to their hometowns in Jianghua Yao Autonomous County. Secure the external defense input gate. Continued to set up epidemic prevention and control service stations at transportation card points outside the province, and implemented the point leader responsibility system. Since July, a total of 2.74 million people have been monitored. At the same time, strengthen the two-way inspection and control of key personnel and the closed-loop transfer of personnel from key epidemic-related areas. Rigid implementation of normalized prevention and control measures. Adhere to the protection of people, things and the environment, and comprehensively promote the use of “site code” in key places, and the city has applied for “site code” 4.9 million times. One activity, one plan, one activity and one special class are implemented for major events, and a working group has been dispatched 4 times to supervise and guide the epidemic prevention and control of the Ningyuan Memorial Ceremony and the Jianghua Minority Games; the vaccination work has been continuously promoted, and the city has reported a total of 11.37 million vaccinations. doses. Improve the early warning and monitoring mechanism. Regular nucleic acid testing is carried out for 20 categories of 169,700 key high-risk groups in the city according to frequency. The nucleic acid testing situation is reported every day, and the nucleic acid testing rate is 100% (ranking first in the province). Retail pharmacies register the purchase of four types of special drugs such as antipyretic and cough relief in the prevention and control system, and implement a health code pop-up window to remind and urge the completion of nucleic acid testing. Continue to improve prevention and control capabilities. Equipped with 2 square cabin laboratories, the daily limit of nucleic acid testing in the city has been increased to 159,800 tubes. Actively introduced Changsha Jinyu Medical Laboratory Co., Ltd., with a daily limit of 50,000 tubes after completion.

In addition, our city focuses on key time periods, key areas and key links, continues to carry out epidemic prevention and control work supervision, organizes experts to conduct on-site inspections of problems discovered by supervision, and conducts follow-up questions on relevant counties, cities, and units where prevention and control measures are not in place. We will continue to improve our prevention and control capabilities, and resolutely consolidate our hard-won prevention and control results.