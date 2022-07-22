Home News Accusation of robbery for the man blocked by the villagers of Cesana
Accusation of robbery for the man blocked by the villagers of Cesana

The investigating judge validated the arrest but with the ban on staying. Released from prison, the 30-year-old Tunisian must leave the province

Gigi Sosso

July 22, 2022

BORGO VALBELLUNA. Robbery, aggravated theft and trespassing. Directly yesterday morning for Mohamed Linari, the 30-year-old Tunisian citizen who on Tuesday at lunchtime would have hit two cars parked in Cesana and attempted a theft even in the home of a very frightened old woman. Blocked by the villagers of the hamlet of Borgo Valbelluna and arrested by the Carabinieri of the Company of Feltre, is accused of violently stealing a wallet from a resident who had just caught him in the act and a pair of sunglasses in another car. It will be discovered, only later, that he would have also visited a woman, who had found him in front of him in the living room, but without taking anything away.

The arrest was validated by the judge for preliminary investigations Angela Feletto, at the request of the prosecutor Simone Marcon, but with so much effort because the man implied that he was homeless and that he spoke an Italian so difficult as to require the presence. of an interpreter. It took some time to find someone who spoke Arabic and could translate his statements. Eventually, release from prison and no residence in the province of Belluno

The man is defended ex officio by the lawyer Ferdinando Coppa, who, given the situation, requested and obtained from the judge the terms in defense, in manierto be able to study the file and decide on the best defensive strategy to follow. It would be the classic plea bargain case, but the crime of robbery alone provides for a sentence of five to ten years in prison. The hearing was set for 5 sSeptember.

