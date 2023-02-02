The uniformed man is accused of having fired a grenade launcher in a linear manner, causing the death of a person.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Human Rights Violations formally accused the National Police patrolman Gonzalo Moreno Gordillo, as allegedly responsible for the crime of aggravated homicide.

The events attributed to him occurred on the night of June 22, 2021, in the town of Suba, in the northwest of Bogotá. The uniformed man, attached to the Mobile Riot Squad (ESMAD), was part of a group that was trying to disperse a violent demonstration, and would have fired a grenade launcher at a man who was not participating in the rally and was passing through 142 street and Avenida Ciudad de Cali.

According to the technical evidence and the evidence collected, the official, apparently, was unaware of the parameters set out in the manuals that govern the specialty and disregarded the use protocols defined for this type of device, since he activated it in a linear and directly at a distance of 27 meters, and hit the 26-year-old individual on the head.

For the Prosecutor’s Office, the patrolman acted against the humanity of the victim, taking advantage of her defenseless situation, since she was caught off guard and distracted by the presence of a tank that was used to dissuade the protesters with jets of water. The pretrial hearings will be held on the date established by the Judiciary.