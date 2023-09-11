Home » accused of abusing his own daughter
accused of abusing his own daughter

accused of abusing his own daughter

The Police, through the Criminal Investigation Section, carried out the capture of a 43-year-old man, by profession cabinetmakerin Gigante, Huila, after receiving a court order.

The individual is accused of allegedly abusing his biological daughter over a period of 12 years.

According to information obtained by agents of the Criminal Investigation Section of the Huila Police, it was determined that the abuse against the young woman had begun when she I was just 8 years old. The victim, who is now 20 years old, finally filed a complaint after what is presumed to have been the last act of abuse committed by her own father.

The arrested man will face charges for aggravated sexual acts with a minor under 14 years of age, sexual intercourse with a minor under 14 years of age and violent sexual intercourse. A judge has ordered a custodial measure in a prison for the accused, who will be subjected to legal proceedings for these serious crimes.

Lieutenant Colonel Henry Muñoz, commander in charge of the Huila Police, called on all women who are victims of abuse to report these crimes to the competent judicial authorities. In addition, he recalled that the National Police has implemented the Purple Patrol, a program specialized in cases of violence against women, with the aim of providing support and protection to victims.

