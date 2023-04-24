Accused of supplying weapons to Palestinian resistance, Jordanian MP arrested in Israel

Israel arrested Jordanian MP Imad al-Adwan for supplying weapons to the occupied West Bank.

According to Arab News, reports circulating on social media are claiming that the Israeli authorities have allegedly foiled this attempt to deliver weapons at the King Hussein border crossing bridge.

According to reports, the weapon was recovered from a car owned by a Jordanian MP.

Imad al-Adwan, 34 years old, hails from Al-Salt region and holds a master’s degree in international law.

He is also a member of the Palestine Committee of the Jordanian Parliament.

An official confirmed to Arab News that the Jordanian government had been informed of Imad al-Adwan’s arrest.

The Jordanian government is working to secure the release of its MP, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, without naming the MP.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sinan Majali says that his ministry is working on this incident.

Another Jordanian MP, Andrea Hawari, called his fellow MP a ‘hero’, saying that he was delivering weapons to the ‘Palestinian resistance’.

Former MP @TarekSamiKhoury says that the insertion of gold into the smuggling charges against a JordanianMP is an Israeli lie to make it look like the MP is doing this for the money

BTW 100 kilos of gold would be worth $6 million. No gold was seen in the photos Israel released pic.twitter.com/sdeFBWg2WE — Mohammed al Ersan (@JournalistErsan) April 23, 2023

Members of the tribe of the member of parliament arrested in Israel have expressed solidarity with Imad Adwan by marching towards this bridge located on the border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank.

Jordanian MPs have appealed to their government to take steps to bring their colleague home as soon as possible.