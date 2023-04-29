Accused of the femicide of his cohabitant in Cuenca is called to trial





Judge Soraya Quintero accepted the elements of conviction presented by the Prosecutor’s Office and issued a summons to trial against Estuardo Juvenal C., alleged author of the femicide of his partner, Dayanara C.

At the end of the evaluation and trial preparatory hearing, on the afternoon of this Friday, April 28, 2023, the Magistrate ratified the remand order for the defendant and protection measures in favor of the mother and relatives of the victim.

The investigated event occurred at dawn on November 11, 2022. Estuardo Juvenal C. requested help from a neighbor to transfer the 25-year-old girl to the Vicente Corral Moscoso hospital where he informed the medical personnel that They had been victims of an assault.

The doctors carried out resuscitation work, however they confirmed the death of the victim, who presented bruises and traces of violencefor which his cohabitant was detained by security guards and then handed over to police officers.

According to the investigation, Estuardo Juvenal C. used a sharp weapon to cut the victimin different parts of your body. Then he beat her until she suffered a head injury, which ended her life.

The crime occurred in a tolerance zone roomwhere the couple resided. The night before the event they had argued, since Estuardo Juvenal C. opposed his cohabitant sending child support money from her.

Among the most important elements of conviction, presented by the prosecutor in the case, are: the psychological autopsy report and the versions of the young woman’s relatives, which showed that for six years of relationship with the aggressor she lived in a circle of violence and power relationshipmanifested by subordination, domination and control of the money obtained by the victim, as a sex worker.

In September 2022, the young woman decided to separate from the defendant due to the constant physical attacks and threats of death. He fled to another city, however upon his return to Cuenca he could not escape from his attacker.

The accusation is also based on: versions of the neighbor and security guards, investigation reports, search records, the victim’s medical history and on the examinations of the scene of the events and of the evidence, audio and video, luminol and DNA.

legal information

He crime of femicide It is typified in articles 141 and 142 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP), and punishable by deprivation of liberty from twenty-two to twenty-six years.