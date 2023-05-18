Acecolombia is linked to ‘Cali Let’s Smile Again’

An endorsement of the departmental government’s campaign ‘Cali Let’s Smile Again’ announced the Association of Shopping Centers of Colombia, Acecolombia, Acecolombia.

The union is the first entity to join the campaign that will be launched today in Cosmocentro by the Government of Valle del Cauca.

The initiative seeks to revive love for the city and recover the civility that has characterized the capital of the Valley.

Launch

The campaign that contemplates a series of institutional and citizen actions will be launched with a day that seeks to promote brotherhood, leaving aside the divisions that are affecting Cali society.

Acecolombia is the first entity that joins developing actions that promote love for the city and invite all Cali to smile again.

Carlos Hernán Betancourt, president of Acecolombia, said that “from the Association of Shopping Centers of Colombia we join this initiative to recover the joy of our city, to recover the civility that has characterized it. It is a commitment of the shopping centers to recover the sense of belonging to our city and restore its beauty to Cali”.

Ricardo Bonilla, manager of Cosmocentro, reaffirmed this commitment and invited “Governor Clara Luz Roldán to come to the shopping center to launch this campaign from here, since it is in the heart of Cali and the people of Cali. We take this opportunity to also tell you that we join this initiative with actions aimed at recovering civility in this beautiful city”.

