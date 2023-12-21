Home » Acemi and ANDI alert the Government about the financial crisis in the health system
Acemi and ANDI request urgent measures from the National Government to overcome the serious financial situation that affects the EPS and puts medical care in the country at risk.

The Health Promotion Entities (EPS) affiliated with the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies (Acemi) and the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (ANDI) issued a warning call to the national government, due to the financial crisis that threatens stability of the health system in the country.

Acemi, who represents the EPSs of the contributory regime, expressed concern about the lack of measures by the Ministry of Health to guarantee the sufficiency of resources and the payment of outstanding debts to the EPSs. Given this, the union highlighted the need for adjustments to the capitation payment unit (UPC) for the year 2024, considering the growing health spending and the deviations accumulated in recent years.

“Measures are urgently needed from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection to guarantee sectoral financing resources and thereby ensure health care for the Colombian population,” Acemi said in a statement.

The union also warned about the lack of technical spaces to review and discuss the UPC calculation, warning that the lack of an increase in line with the reality of the system’s spending could have serious consequences for the stability of the sector and the adequate attention of the patients.

Similarly, the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies denounced that until last October, the Ministry of Health did not pay the maximum budgets (money with which health services that are not covered by the health benefits plan are paid) from July to October 2023, affecting the finances of the EPS and generating shortage problems in patient care. The maximum budgets for November and December were also not canceled, exposing patients with high-cost diseases to significant risks.

The National Association of Businessmen of Colombia and the Chambers of Health, which bring together insurers, providers and providers of health technologies, joined the call. “We call on the National Government to protect the fundamental right to health of the entire Colombian population, threatened by the financial crisis in the sector,” they expressed.

In the letter, Acemi questioned the allocation of resources from the budget addition for more than $2 billion, destined for other projects instead of covering the maximum budgets for November and December 2023.

On the other hand, the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia and the Chambers of Health, which bring together insurers, providers and providers of health technologies.

ANDI and the Health Chambers propose to work together with the government on a plan that guarantees the provision of services to patients, ensuring adequate and sufficient resource flows. The need to cover services, medications, payments to health personnel and other costs in a timely manner is highlighted.

After collecting information from various studies, the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (ANDI) concluded that the resources assigned to the Capitation Payment Unit (UPC) since 2021 were insufficient. This has generated an accumulated debt of approximately 5 billion pesos in the last 3 years.

These data are aligned with the information from the National Health Superintendency, which revealed an accumulated loss of more than 1.2 billion pesos and a deterioration in assets close to 4 billion pesos until September 2023. Additionally, they pointed out that the increase in Health costs, motivated by post-COVID demand, population aging, expansion of the Health Benefits Plan and macroeconomic changes, contributed to the current crisis.

