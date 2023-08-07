“Acevedo is a power in tourism and culture” Lorenzo Yustres

With an innovative proposal and betting on youth and agriculture, Lorenzo Yustres candidate for Mayor of Acevedo, seeks to consolidate his project.

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

A faithful believer that through education and culture great changes can be brought to society, Lorenzo Yustres Joven wants to work for the municipality of Acevedo, as he has been doing for a couple of years, this time he is betting on the Mayor’s Office Municipal.

Lorenzo, let’s tell the people of Huila, why are you running for mayor of Acevedo?

Acevedo has very great needs, and that is why I wanted to look at what these were, to see what can be done, because some are super simple, that is why we made the decision with a group of friends who proposed me to be a candidate for mayor , to cover those needs that we initially have with roads, which are totally destroyed, finished. Acevedo is potential, we have the best machinery that we are ourselves, as people. We cannot say that the municipality cannot fix a road, because it does not have machinery, it does not have dump trucks, but if we do these constructions directly with the community contributing with themselves, things can be done.

What are those proposals that you make to work for Acevedo?

In Acevedo we have to promote the youth a lot, we are going to have a pilot plan to rescue all the youth, those young people who are wasting their time, we want to work so that the young people, including some adults, do not take different paths, all due to lack of free time occupation, that is going to be one of my pillars, organizing and rescuing all that youth and childhood, directing them towards sports and culture.

One of my pillars is to reach the most remote villages with instructors, both in music, dance and sports, I come with experience of working in some administrations, I already know where the resources can be obtained, make agreements with the municipality or even without the need that the municipality make a contribution of some income.

We are going to work a lot with the track plates, I hope that things can be given to us and cover at least 10 or 15% of the tertiary roads that correspond to the municipality, that we can leave them with a track plate. We have some very critical roads and their arrangement is necessary to meet the needs of the community and we are going to do this directly with the community intervention, we are going to avoid cost overruns, we are going to contract with the community itself, preventing others from ending up staying with the commissions from these interventions, because the community is not going to steal the talk, the community does invest it and if we are going to bet on a 100-meter footprint plate, let the community do it directly. I know that at least they are going to be done in 110 and 130 meters because they make the materials work

Acevedo is rich in tourism, only it has not been known how to exploit it, because let’s say there was no organization, so we are going to start from organizing the municipality because Acevedo has one of the largest national natural parks in Colombia, the Cueva de los Guacharos and The money is being taken from Palestine, they don’t even have half a hectare of the park, that’s why we want to organize ourselves, train the communities and start to exploit tourism in Acevedo. The municipality had a very big shortcoming in terms of accommodation, but today a lot of work has been done on this and we are going to point to just one little thing that we cannot share yet but that will be essential in our campaign.

Tell us who Lorenzo is, what does he do?

I was born and raised with my entire family in the Acevedo municipality, I did my primary and part of high school in the municipality. I finished high school here in the city of Neiva, then I started with my first steps in music, I returned again to Acevedo where I worked in 1998 with the mayor of the time, may he rest in peace, then I also worked in another municipal administration. In 2011 I was given the opportunity to go to a municipality such as Saladoblanco, I arrived there as a band teacher and two months later they appointed me as secretary of culture, it was demonstrated and I showed the same community that without resources things can be arranged.

What is the invitation that you make to the acevedunos to vote for you?

I invite you to vote for me, because we have the best proposal, the best government plan will be mine, it will be a government plan with impact, simple, where the community will benefit 100%. I want to show the municipality that you don’t need to be an engineer, that you don’t need to have the best studies, to be a mayor you need a good worker, a person who wants to work and govern for the municipality, so I want to invite you from the bottom of my heart to that we carry out, so that we participate in this campaign and work together with the communities.

