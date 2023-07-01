Achievements of the Communist Party of China Celebrating its 102nd Anniversary: Bravely Undertaking the Mission and Writing a New Chapter

Bravely undertake the mission, seek development, and strive to write a new chapter—The majority of party members from all over the country take practical actions to welcome the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

As the Communist Party of China celebrates its 102nd anniversary, party members from all corners of the country are showing their commitment to the party’s mission through practical actions. The party, which has a rich history of more than a century, continues to advance courageously in its new journey, writing the great history of China‘s development in the new era.

In the spirit of unity and with the passage of time, party members are actively participating in theme education and grassroots practice. They are at the forefront of rural revitalization, scientific and technological innovation, and various other fields. Through their hard work and dedication, they are demonstrating their responsibilities and warmly welcoming the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

To stay true to their original intentions and undertake the party’s mission, party members are focusing on learning and implementing the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. They are studying the original texts, principles, and works of Xi Jinping, and applying what they have learned in their daily work. In Beijing, many readers are stopping to read Xi Jinping’s works at the special area of “Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics Themed Educational Books.” In Yan’an, people visit the site of the Seventh Congress of the Communist Party of China to pay their respects and study.

Youth groups, such as the “8090 New Era Theory Propaganda Group” in Zhejiang, are exploring innovative ways to spread the party’s theory in the new era. The Chinese Communists are united by Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and are using the party’s innovative theory to guide their thinking, will, and actions. They are embarking on a glorious journey full of dreams.

In the First Memorial Hall of the Communist Party of China, visitors can witness the magnificent red history and feel the power of the original heart. Many visitors leave sincere confessions on the message wall, expressing their eternal support and loyalty to the party.

One visiting old party member said, “Looking back on the century-old journey, we have always insisted on arming the whole party with scientific theories, guiding practice, and promoting work. This is an important experience for our party to create history and achieve brilliance.”

The Chinese Academy of History plays a crucial role in unifying and gathering historical research workers from across the country. It focuses on major theoretical issues related to Chinese civilization’s origin and evolution, the historical path of “two combinations,” and the creative transformation of Chinese traditional culture. The academy aims to contribute historical wisdom and strength to the construction of modern Chinese civilization.

Party members are also actively involved in resolving the urgent problems and worries of the people. In Henan, hospitals are piloting measures for convenient medical treatment. Shanghai is resuming the “Love Summer Nursery School” to alleviate the issue of primary school students’ lack of nursing care in summer. Various departments and localities are proactively addressing the people’s livelihood issues and ensuring that happiness is felt and accessible to all.

The Chinese Communists have always been guided by the people-centered development idea. They strive to resolve the urgent difficulties and worries of the masses and promote their well-being. This commitment to addressing people’s concerns has been a hallmark of the party, and theme education further emphasizes its importance.

Generations of Chinese Communists have dedicated themselves to serving the people. Jiao Nan, the granddaughter of Jiao Yulu, a revered party figure, continues her grandfather’s legacy by leading her team in the grass-roots social governance service guarantee center. Using innovative approaches, they solve the worries of the masses. Jiao Nan believes that the demands of the people should guide their efforts.

In the new era, party members are motivated to move forward, and based on their positions, they are diligently working towards Chinese-style modernization. They actively participate in the country’s great practice of building a strong nation and national rejuvenation. From scientific research to various industries, party members are making significant contributions to China‘s development.

For example, Dongshan Island in Fujian province has attracted glass manufacturing enterprises with its abundant silica sand resources. Wu Hua’an, the Director of the Management Committee of Dongshan Economic and Technological Development Zone, is leading the efforts to build a modern industrial cluster on the island. By utilizing wind and power resources, they aim to develop a photovoltaic industry chain and enhance the island’s modernization level.

Party members across the country are showcasing their practical enthusiasm and commitment to the party’s mission. With their hard work, dedication, and innovative approaches, they are driving China‘s progress and prosperity in the new era.

