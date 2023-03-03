The Moroccan defender of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Acharf Hakimi has been formally charged for the alleged rape of a young woman last weekend, the Prosecutor’s Office informed Efe this Friday.

The procedure against the footballer is taking place in the Court of Nanterrewhose Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation after the victim appeared at the Nogent-sur-Marne police station and recounted the facts, although he did not want to file a complaint.

This Thursday afternoon, the 24-year-old Moroccan international was indicted on the charge of rape. The Public Prosecutor stated that a judicial control has been imposed on him that prevents him from coming into contact with the victimalthough has been released.

According to local media, the young woman came into contact with the footballer on January 16 through social networks and last Saturday, on the eve of a decisive league duel between her team and Olympique de Marseille, which the Moroccan missed. due to injury, he invited the young woman to his home in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris.

The woman came aboard an Uber requested by the soccer player, the newspaper Le Parisien specified.

According to the victim, the footballer went too far: he kissed her on the lips despite her rejection, lifted her clothes and kissed her breasts and even inserted his fingers into her vaginaand that although she resisted.

The girl managed to get rid of her attacker with a kick and sent a message to a friend, who came looking for her.

At the time the news of his accusation was released, Hakimi, born in Madrid in 1998, was already training normally with his PSG teammates. EFE