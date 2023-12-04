On Friday 1st December in the Gran Guizza multipurpose room in Popoli Terme a collaboration agreement was signed between the Automobile Club breaking latest news and the Municipality of Popoli Terme.





A Memorandum of Understanding is aimed at the promotion and valorisation of the territory, brands, places, characters, excellence in terms of motoring, sports, tourism and also food and wine.





The strong bond of the Municipality of Popoli Terme with the world of motors is proven by a series of events and testimonies. Starting with the figure of Corradino D’Ascanio, who invented the prototype of the modern helicopter and was the designer of the Vespa Piaggio, to continue with the now famous Cronoscalata delle Svolte di Popoli which reached its 61st edition in 2023. And again, to the very recent participation and inclusion among the 40 Italian municipalities in the Città dei Motori project, as well as the establishment of the Motor Museum.





The cooperation with the Automobile Club breaking latest news is also renewed for events, initiatives and projects for road education and road safety. The agreement allows Automobile Club breaking latest news and the Municipality of Popoli Terme to “walk the road together”: collaborate in the planning, implementation and development of initiatives, projects, services and activities, conferences and training courses aimed at improving mobility, traffic, the environment, driving, transport, tourism and motor sport.



