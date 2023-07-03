Aci Teramo renews the blessing of military and civilian vehicles – Abruzzo

On the same day, Aci Storico celebrates its tenth anniversary

(ANSA) – TERAMO, JULY 03 – Great public participation for the solemn blessing of military and civilian vehicles: a tradition that the Automobile club of Teramo has been carrying on for several years by accepting the invitation of the associations on the occasion of the celebrations of the 1st July, in honor of the Madonna delle Grazie, co-patron saint of the city of Teramo, to whom the sanctuary has also been named.



The setting that hosted the religious moment was that of the square in front of the sanctuary, where the drivers of the vehicles belonging to all the provincial commands of the various police forces and emergency vehicles met. The event, according to the intentions of the organizers, constitutes “a moment of reflection with those present, aimed at promoting awareness of the risks associated with road traffic, but also a moment of prayer and remembrance for road victims”. Furthermore, the appointment this year has taken on a greater value for the president of ACI of Teramo Carmine Cellinese since it coincided with the tenth anniversary of Aci Storico, the association established in 2013 with the aim of bringing out and protecting the Italian motoring heritage and with it also the heritage of the localities in which the club is rooted. “In 10 years of life – he said – ACI Storico has reached the number of approximately 19,000 Members, 50 Affiliated Clubs and approximately 20 Affiliated Museums throughout the national territory. In a context devoid of regulations and safeguard actions, ACI Storico believes that historical vehicles, as they are circulating, can be considered as a traveling museum available to the community and to be handed down to the new generations, a historical heritage worthy of protection, pursuant to article 9 of the Constitution”.



The event ended with a parade of vintage cars and motorcycles organized by CAST, the Teramo di San Nicolò Historic Automoto Club, affiliated with ASI, and in collaboration with other historic car clubs in the province of Teramo. (HANDLE).



