Home » Acids obtained from fish are beneficial for lung health
News

Acids obtained from fish are beneficial for lung health

by admin
Acids obtained from fish are beneficial for lung health

Saturday, July 22, 2023, 3:35 am

New York (Amat News) A recent medical study has found that omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and its oil are very useful for lung health.

A study supported by the National Institutes of Health found the strongest evidence for positive lung effects of omega-3 fatty acids from fish. “We know a lot about the role of diet in cancer and cardiovascular disease, but the role of diet in chronic lung disease is somewhat understudied,” said study author Dr. Patricia A. Cassano.

He said this study adds to the evidence that omega-3 fatty acids, which are part of a healthy diet, are also important for lung health. James P. Kelly, director of the Division of Respiratory Diseases at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, agreed with Dr. Patricia, saying that this large population-based study shows that nutrients with anti-inflammatory properties can help maintain lung health and that omega-3 fatty acids can help maintain lung health. Juz is

Fish acid

See also

This type of tumor, which causes inflammation in various types of connective tissue in the body such as bones, muscles, nerves and blood vessels.

See also  Understand the enlightenment of the Revolution of 1911 and take the road to great rejuvenation jqknews

You may also like

Teen Sentenced to Prison for Self-Induced Abortion and...

Hayatabad blast, 3 people arrested on suspicion of...

Tramp: Song of Summer

change in the running for the official opening...

Documents “The Deputy Minister of Water in Sana’a...

Car bomb attack in Tame left two dead...

Gunshots against a car in the center of...

World Mongolian Entrepreneurs Gather in Hohhot for Economic...

Joint strategies to strengthen coexistence in Santa Marta

The sacred beauty of a planet to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy