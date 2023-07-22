Saturday, July 22, 2023, 3:35 am

New York (Amat News) A recent medical study has found that omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and its oil are very useful for lung health.

A study supported by the National Institutes of Health found the strongest evidence for positive lung effects of omega-3 fatty acids from fish. “We know a lot about the role of diet in cancer and cardiovascular disease, but the role of diet in chronic lung disease is somewhat understudied,” said study author Dr. Patricia A. Cassano.

He said this study adds to the evidence that omega-3 fatty acids, which are part of a healthy diet, are also important for lung health. James P. Kelly, director of the Division of Respiratory Diseases at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, agreed with Dr. Patricia, saying that this large population-based study shows that nutrients with anti-inflammatory properties can help maintain lung health and that omega-3 fatty acids can help maintain lung health. Juz is

