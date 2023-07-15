Aco Pérez told why it is not so easy to live in the United States

Through a video posted on his Twitter account, Vallenato actor Aco Pérez compared Colombian and American cultures, as well as the decision of people who decide to leave the national territory.

In the clip, the actor is seen walking down a street in Jersey City as he begins to reflect on the quiet lifestyle that is lived there, mentioning that looks like they are in a “Golden cage”, since people have a high social status, but apparently, they do not have fun.

“I’m here in a nice neighborhood in New Jersey, with nice houses, but I wonder if the people will be happy. Here this ends up being like a golden cage, I think that people need that noise, that disorder that we have in Colombia, they need the neighborhood atmosphere”, Aco Pérez initially says in the video.

He added that, Compared to the neighborhoods of Valledupar and Colombia, noise and interaction between residents are lacking on the streets of the American city and with various vendors of food products.

“Here everything is very nice: beautiful houses, luxurious cars, but there is no noise, no noise is heard in the background, the man in the dungarees whistling, the neighbor’s japeo, You don’t hear a ‘Hey!, Jaco’ nothing, this here is a golden cage, that’s why people who emigrate are very boar. I emigrated many years ago, very nice and everything, but in the end this ends up being a golden cage and we admire all those who leave the house and emigrate. Think about it!”, finally expresses Aco.

The video was commented on by several users on Twitter, who expressed that, although life in the United States can become a bit boring, people have security and peace of mind, different from what happens in Colombia.

“They are very different cultures. American life is like that: quiet and bordering on boredom. Everyone lives in her world as they see fit ”,“ Excellent environment to live with the family. Tranquility is the best”, “In the valley you couldn’t be making that video, for example” and “There is security in the air, surely you will not be robbed”, were some of the comments.

