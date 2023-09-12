Acopi raises objections to labor reform, points out that 13 million of those employed remain informal – news

The high labor costs and inflexibility of the labor market that the reform incorporates will further encourage the deformalization of the business sector.

The Colombian Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ACOPI), through a statement dated September 11, signed by its national executive president, Rosmery Quintero Castro, makes serious objections to the Reform bill. Labor No. 166 of 2023 that is pending in the Chamber, filed on August 24 by the National Government in the Congress of the Republic. It states that this reform has a negative impact on the competitiveness of the Colombian business fabric.

It says that the current Substantive Labor Code has allowed the economy to absorb the growth of the workforce that went from 18.1 to 25.4 million people so far in the 21st century, achieving that until the pandemic the rate of Unemployment will fluctuate between 9% and 11% and that three years later, the labor market is in an important reactivation process, going from a rate of 22% at its most critical moment in May 2020, to a rate of 10.3% in December 2022 and 9.6% in July 2023.

It adds that 13 million (56.4%) of those employed remain in the informal sector, of these, eight (8) million are self-employed workers and three (3) million are private employees, 12.1 million (94%) of these informal workers are are linked to MSMEs.

The direct costs of the reform are estimated to range between 17% and 34%, depending on the number of overtime, night and Sunday hours that each sector has, the average salaries paid, the size of the staff, the current collective agreement, the size of the company, among other variables, and that these increases can end up generating an increase in unemployment that can range between 1.7% and 3.4% and a drop in formality that can be between 7% and 14%.

This reform has a negative impact on the competitiveness of the Colombian business fabric, due to the fact that external markets offer subsidized products, or due to smuggling in its various modalities, or due to unequal free trade agreements or due to the low labor costs of others. countries, or by the unilateral reduction of tariffs, among others, says Acopi.

“We urge the legislature to take into account labor market trends, fundamentally the job expectations of new generations of workers who seek a balance between work and personal life through benefits such as hourly hiring, non-exclusivity, teleworking voluntary, flexible schedules, the facilities to enter and leave their jobs, among others, which are not included in this reform.”

That union highlighted the following aspects:

• This reform has a very high fiscal impact that can put the fiscal rule at risk. On the one hand, operating and investment expenses will increase, as a result of the higher values ​​​​that the national government as an employer and contracter of goods and services will have to make. and that must be incorporated into the General Budget of the Nation and, on the other hand, the impact on the profits of the taxpayers, the increase in unemployment, the reduction of formality and the slowdown of the economy They will have a direct effect on the collection of future taxes that must also be evaluated in the medium-term fiscal framework and therefore in the General Budget of the Nation.

• The high labor costs and inflexibility of the labor market that this reform incorporates will further encourage the deformalization of the business sector.which goes against the desire to increase the taxpayer base and, on the contrary, will lead more people to increase the social programs that the national government has been promoting, further exacerbating the already overflowing public fiscal deficit.

• We reiterate the importance of any bill or labor standard being based on the opportunity for labor and business formalization and increasing productivity and not affecting the cost structure.

• We will be attentive to all the invitations that the National Government and the Honorable Congressmen want to make to us to expand the information contained in this statement.

