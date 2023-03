Moto2™ and Moto3™ are back in action at Portimao for the second day of testing which opens with a wet track after the rain that fell during the night. At the end of the Portuguese Saturday the best time is signed by him Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in 1:42.234 with which he precedes the fastest on Friday by 217 thousandths, i.e. Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40). Third time more than half a second behind today’s leader for Sam Lowes.