In Moto3™ Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) signs an excellent 1:47.211 but great attention must also be paid to Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo): the winner of the Red Bull Rookies Cup 2022 finishes just 51 thousandths off the fastest lap. Good third time for David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) ahead of ad Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) e Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3).