Acquittal for Bhakdi!

The world‘s leading corona measures critic Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi has been found not guilty of “incitement to hatred”. Chief Public Prosecutor Silke Füssinger (photo) and the Schleswig-Holstein Public Prosecutor’s Office are exposed to the world as Holocaust instrumentalists.

Bhakdi had in his book Corona false alarm? already warned in 2020 about the failed corona policy, about lockdowns, compulsory masks, school closures and compulsory vaccination. His theses are now considered the medical standard worldwide and largely correspond to it Federal government expert report on the evaluation of the corona measures.

But because he is aware of the medical misinformation from Corona scumbags like dr Christian Drosten and Karl Lauterbach countered, he was massively attacked by German fake news slingers like Lars Wienand by “T-Online” and its allied fake news lawyer Chan-jo Jun vilified and defamed.

Chief prosecutor Silke Füssinger used the Holocaust to charge Bhakdi with “incitement to hatred” because he had criticized Israel’s vaccination policy. The Schleswig-Holstein public prosecutor’s office even appointed the non-Jew Füssinger as “anti-Semitism commissioner” in 2021 – an office that was apparently taken over by the traffic light government government-compliant non-Jews increasingly being used as a weapon against unwelcome opinions – just like in the darkest days of German history.

Bhakdi’s lawyers accused the Attorney General’s Office of “serious flaws in the charges.” District judge Malte Grundmann made it clear early on that according to the current status “the accused statements can no longer be assumed to be punishable”. At 5:45 p.m., Bhakdi was cleared of all charges.

Commentary by Attorney Dirk Sattelmaier on today’s acquittal for Sucharit Bhakdi:

Detached from the reasons for the acquittal, respect should be shown to the judge, who apparently was not impressed by the media circus, the increased motivation of the GStA and the politicization.

This judicial independence should be self-evident. Unfortunately, experience from recent years shows that this is not the case.

Today, too, it became apparent that a case that was “plowed through” by the Attorney General’s Office in a 9-hour main hearing and initially stopped by the local StA wasted resources that the judiciary urgently needs elsewhere.

Unfortunately, this is also not an isolated case in my opinion.

The judiciary urgently needs to rethink this and counteract the polarization of such procedures.

Judge Grundmann still assumes that there is no criminal liability, and OSta Füssinger also says something in a quiet contribution.

Defense attorney Lausen massively reprimands the absolutely incomplete clarification and yet the indictment.

Now the OSta Füssinger is trying another trick: She is addressing Prof. Bhakdi, although the defense has clearly stated that he will not comment.

Defense attorney Lausen reprimands the behavior in the strongest possible terms, the senior public prosecutor lets go and now apparently wants to introduce short follow-up investigations into the distribution of the video with Kai Stuht.