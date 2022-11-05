Home News Acrobatic thieves climb the gutters of an apartment building: shot thwarted by a tenant
BRUGNERA. Thieves acrobats in action in Tamai. On the night of Thursday, November 3, they climbed up the eaves of the Europa condominium in via De Gasperi before running away. It was a tenant, BS, who gave the alarm, after finding herself in front of a boy “who had mistaken the gutter for a slide”.

“Three men attempted to climb up the drainpipe of the gutters,” he stressed. When they were discovered, the thieves preferred to give up their intentions. Notified the police have carried out an inspection in the area.

Shot foiled, then. Mayor Enzo Dolfi and deputy Maurizio Foltran have called for attention to suspicious situations. “The police are guarding the territory” pointed out Dolfi and Foltran, observing: “The return to solar time coincides with an increase in thefts at home. We recommend the utmost caution to fellow citizens: doors and windows must be closed carefully ». One of the pripritities of the Municipality remains the issue of safety.

