Liu Ning led the Guangxi delegation to visit Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia, and implemented a series of important consensuses reached by General Secretary Xi Jinping and leaders of various countries at the local level, and achieved fruitful results——

Across mountains and seas to seek common development and join hands to create a better future

The most beautiful way to advance in the world, live up to the mission and the times.

From March 30th to April 8th, Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region, led a Guangxi delegation to visit Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia to implement a series of important consensuses reached by General Secretary Xi Jinping and leaders of various countries at the local level. Actively help China and ASEAN to jointly build the “Five Homes” of peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty, and friendship, and start a journey of planning for the future, a journey of friendship across mountains and seas, and a journey of fruitful cooperation.

During the 10-day visit, the Guangxi delegation had an intensive itinerary, and carried out a number of high-level meetings, local party organization exchanges, economic and trade promotions, sister city exchanges, investigations and other activities, and achieved a series of cooperation results. The friendly exchanges in Malaysia have written a rich and colorful stroke and opened a new chapter in the practical cooperation between the two sides.

Continued friendship, growing political mutual trust

This year marks the 10th anniversary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s proposal to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, and the 20th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Expo. At this special time, the visit of the Guangxi delegation to the three ASEAN countries is of far-reaching significance.

China and Vietnam are friendly socialist neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and a community of shared future with strategic significance. In October last year, General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong held talks in Beijing and reached an important consensus, which pointed out the direction for the development of China-Vietnam relations in the new era and injected strong impetus into deepening exchanges and cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnam in various fields. Guangxi and Vietnam are connected by mountains and rivers, live in good neighborliness, and are connected by land and sea. During his stay in Vietnam, Liu Ning met with Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and Pham Minh Trong, Prime Minister of Vietnam. “Joint Statement on Cooperative Partnership” to promote in-depth exchange of views on all-round mutually beneficial cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnam in local party organization exchanges, economic and trade investment, mutual supply and export of agricultural and food products, and improvement of port customs clearance facilitation, and further expand port construction and operation, maritime Cooperation in areas such as connectivity.

China and New Zealand face each other across the sea and are important cooperative partners. On March 31 this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore in Beijing, and reached a series of important consensus on continuing to make good use of the meeting platform of the China-Singapore bilateral cooperation mechanism, strengthening the construction of new land-sea corridors, and deepening digital and green transformation. The two countries jointly signed the “Joint Statement”, elevating the China-New Zealand relationship to an all-round high-quality forward-looking partnership, planning the future development of the relationship between the two countries, and clarifying the strategic direction. Guangxi is an important node and hub of the new international land-sea trade channel. It has unique advantages and plays an important role in the friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and New Zealand. During his stay in Singapore, Liu Ning called on Teo Chee Hean, Singapore’s State Coordinator and Coordinating Minister for National Security. In-depth exchange of views on practical cooperation in fields such as tourism, scientific and technological innovation, and cultural tourism.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership. On March 31, General Secretary Xi Jinping met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Anwar, who was on an official visit to China, in Beijing. They reached an important consensus on jointly building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, drew a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the new era, and opened a new history of bilateral relations chapter. Guangxi is one of the provinces in China that are closest to Malaysia and have the closest exchanges and cooperation. During his stay in Malaysia, Liu Ning met with Prime Minister Anwar, and the two sides agreed to thoroughly implement a series of important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote the upgrading of China-Malaysia “Two Countries, Two Parks” under the background of the in-depth development of China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership In-depth exchange of views on development linkage development.

Celebrities in the political and business circles of Singapore and Malaysia said that after General Secretary Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Prime Minister Anwar respectively in Beijing, the Guangxi delegation visited Singapore and Malaysia immediately, becoming the first provincial delegation to visit the two countries It is the right time and the right time to implement the series of important consensuses reached by the leaders of China, Singapore and China and Malaysia from the local level.

“Guangxi is the frontier and window for China to open up and cooperate with ASEAN and RCEP countries. We are willing to cooperate with friends from all walks of life in Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia to further implement the series of important consensuses reached by General Secretary Xi Jinping and leaders of various countries, and seize high-quality joint construction. Opportunities such as ‘One Belt and One Road’, the construction of China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0, and the in-depth implementation of RCEP, relying on platforms such as the China-ASEAN Expo and the New International Land-Sea Trade Channel to further deepen party-to-party exchanges, interconnection, economic and trade investment, and industrial development Cooperation in fields such as humanities exchanges and people-to-people and cultural exchanges to achieve mutual benefit and common development.” During the visit, Liu Ning had in-depth exchanges and interactions with celebrities in the political and business circles of Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia to discuss friendship, share good opportunities, and seek common development, and reached a series of cooperation Consensus, implement the construction of China-ASEAN “Five Homes” with practical actions, and help build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

The better the cooperation, the closer the friends. Celebrities in the political and business circles of Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia responded positively to Liu Ning’s cooperation proposal, and spoke highly of the positive development momentum and gratifying results achieved in cooperation with Guangxi in various aspects. friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields, and strive to contribute to the development of bilateral relations and practical cooperation in various fields.

Economic and trade singing, pragmatic cooperation continues to deepen

Politics and business set up the stage, and economics and trade play.

Vietnam signed 38 cooperation projects in economic and trade activities, with a contract value of about 36.8 billion yuan;

30 cooperation projects were signed in Singapore’s economic and trade activities, with a contract value of about 13.1 billion yuan;

17 cooperation projects have been signed and started in Malaysia’s economic and trade activities, with a contract value of about 39.2 billion yuan…

Behind the fruitful economic and trade activities, it has benefited from the solid foundation laid by Guangxi over the years and Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and other ASEAN countries through friendly exchanges and practical cooperation——

In 2022, the import and export trade volume between Guangxi and Vietnam will reach 29.3 billion US dollars, accounting for 70.7% of Guangxi’s import and export volume to ASEAN. There will be 2,182 cross-border trains between China and Vietnam via the Pingxiang Railway Port, a year-on-year increase of 14.6%. Guangxi’s largest trading partner, the economic and trade cooperation between the two sides has great potential and broad prospects;

This year, Guangxi will focus on “complete investment of 70 billion yuan in major infrastructure projects, the container throughput of Beibu Gulf Port will reach 8 million TEUs, the sea-rail intermodal train will run 9,000 trains, and the international cargo and mail throughput of Nanning Airport will reach 100,000 tons”. Big goals and tasks, comprehensively improve the infrastructure capacity of the new international land-sea trade channel and the modernization level of the Beibu Gulf international gateway port, and accelerate the formation of the new international land-sea trade channel with the shortest time between China and ASEAN, the best service, the highest efficiency, and the best price , providing broad business opportunities for ASEAN companies including Singapore to invest in their businesses;

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of the China-Malaysia “two parks in two countries” – the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park. After ten years of construction and development, the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park has rapidly emerged with advantageous industries such as steel, tires, papermaking, and energy, driving Kuantan Port The newly added throughput is 10 million tons; Qinzhou Port and Kuantan Port, the international gateway port in the Beibu Gulf of Guangxi, have concluded a “sister port” and opened a two-way direct container shipping line, creating a new model of economic cooperation between the two countries, and has been approved by the leaders of the two countries Highly affirmed, and also received the support and recognition of the local people of the two countries.

During the visits to Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia, Guangxi successively held the Guangxi-Vietnam Communist Party Talking about the New Era and China (Guangxi)-Vietnam Economic and Trade Cooperation Matchmaking Conference, “Land-Sea Connection and Shared Destiny” – China-Singapore Connected International Land-Sea Trade New Corridor (Guangxi-Singapore ) Economic and Trade Cooperation Symposium, the 20th China-ASEAN Expo Singapore Tour Exhibition and International Land and Sea Trade Park” – Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park 10th Anniversary Celebration and many other economic and trade activities have built platforms and unblocked channels for ASEAN countries, especially Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and China‘s investment docking, and will surely inject new impetus into deepening bilateral practical cooperation. Create new opportunities.

“At present, Guangxi is actively serving and integrating into the new development pattern, creating a convenient place for domestic and international dual-cycle market operations, building a market-oriented and legalized international business environment, and providing service guarantees for foreign-funded foreign companies to come to Guangxi for development. Friends from all walks of life are welcome. Guangxi, seek a new chapter of cooperation and share new opportunities for development.” Everywhere he went, Liu Ning sent warm invitations to friends from all walks of life from all over the world.

Share opportunities, seek common development, and create a bright future of openness and prosperity. The series of economic and trade activities have received positive responses from celebrities and entrepreneurs in the political and business circles of Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia.

Nguyen Ngoc Bao, chairman of the Vietnam Federation of Cooperatives, said that Guangxi has always been a huge market with diverse demands for high-quality agricultural products and processed products. It is also a source of raw materials, materials and technology, and has competitive advantages in logistics and consumer culture. It is expected that the relevant departments of Vietnam and China will create favorable conditions to promote the economic and trade cooperation between Vietnamese cooperatives and China, especially Guangxi.

“Singapore is willing to work with Guangxi to build a new international land-sea trade channel, and continue to promote the upgrading and development of cooperation between the two sides.” Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information and Senior Minister of State for National Development Chen Jiehao said that he sincerely welcomes Guangxi enterprises to invest in Singapore and further expand and develop. Deepen the cooperation between the two sides in trade and investment, port and shipping logistics, digital economy, financial industry and other fields, share business opportunities and seek common development.

“Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park has witnessed the steady economic exchanges between the two countries, and has developed into one of the most successful joint venture projects between Malaysia and China, attracting many investments.” said Lu Zhaofu, Minister of Transport of Malaysia. The expansion of Dangang is conducive to enhancing the connectivity of the region. The Malaysian government will continue to work closely with China to explore new opportunities for cooperation and investment in the region.

Participate in the East China Expo and share business opportunities

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Expo. Over the past 20 years, the China-ASEAN Expo has built a bridge of friendly cooperation between Guangxi and ASEAN countries such as Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia, formed a unique “Nanning channel” for China-ASEAN cooperation, and played an important role in serving the construction of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. effect.

On April 4, the 20th China-ASEAN Expo Singapore Tour Exhibition and “Gui Pin Going to Sea” event opened in Singapore. According to reports, the overseas tour of the China-ASEAN Expo is an important measure to extend the platform of the China-ASEAN Expo and provide high-quality services to jointly build the “Belt and Road”. It was held for the first time in Thailand in 2015. Taking Singapore as the first stop of the China-ASEAN Expo to restart its overseas tour this time, it aims to take the opportunity of substantively completing the follow-up negotiations on the upgrade of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement to promote China-Singapore cooperation and jointly build a closer China-ASEAN community of shared future. This year, the overseas tour of the China-ASEAN Expo will also be held in Laos, Malaysia and other countries.

The exhibition tour attracted nearly 80 Guangxi enterprises to go overseas in groups to seek business opportunities, focusing on digital economy, green economy and other emerging fields, highlighting the industry products that meet the needs of the local market and have active transactions. At the same time, high-quality enterprises and industry leaders from Singapore were invited to participate in the procurement, and industry matchmaking meetings such as food, tea, and new energy were also held. Many enterprises found new partners and orders through face-to-face negotiations.

In September this year, the 20th China-ASEAN Expo will be held in Nanning, Guangxi. Special events and a series of high-level forums will be held to comprehensively upgrade the high-level dialogue mechanism, economic and trade effectiveness, “Nanning channel” and never-ending cooperation platform. “If we say that the first decade of the China-ASEAN Expo is the ‘Golden Decade’ and the second decade is the ‘Diamond Decade’, standing at the new starting point of the 20th anniversary, the next ten or twenty years should be It will be ten or twenty years of ‘diamond crowning’.” During the visit, Liu Ning introduced the relevant situation of the CAEXPO to friends from the political and business circles of various countries, and sincerely welcomes friends from ASEAN countries to participate in the CAEXPO event and share business opportunities for cooperation. Guangxi We will do our best to do a good job in service guarantee.

If you agree, you can achieve anything. Leaders and friends from the political and business circles of Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia expressed that the China-ASEAN Expo will help promote exchanges between enterprises of both sides and discover new opportunities. Pragmatic cooperation with China, especially Guangxi.

During the 10-day visit, from Lang Son, Vietnam, Hanoi to Guangnan, Da Nang, from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Kuantan… The Guangxi delegation traveled all over the three ASEAN countries. Handshakes and greetings, meetings and exchanges time after time, conveyed the long-lasting feelings and friendship, enhanced mutual understanding and consensus, and will surely gather more high-spirited and progressive wisdom and strength for the construction of a magnificent Guangxi in the new era. Make Guangxi’s contribution and play an important role in serving and building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.