Across the Spider-Verse, Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal in the sequel

Oscar Isaac, voice actor of Miguel O’Hara Spider-Man 2099, would like his friend and colleague Pedro Pascal in the sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in a truly bizarre role.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters around the world and has sanctioned the return of most of the cast of voice actors from the previous chapter, Spider-Man: Into a New Universe. Among these, it certainly stands out Oscar Isaac – former face of Moon Knight in the MCU and of Apocalypse in the X-Men saga -, who has resumed the “role” of Miguel O’Hara Spider-Man 2099. After appearing in the post-credits scene of the 2018 cinecomic, the peculiar variant of Spider-Man has in fact become a fundamental part of the entire franchise. In recent days, the star has therefore revealed the name of theactor who would like by his side for the epic finale of the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal in the cast of voice actors

During a recent interview for British GQ – released during the promotional tour of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Oscar Isaac has therefore revealed the star that would like by his side in the next chapter of the franchise of animation, or Peter Pascal – stars of the series Narcos, The Mandalorian e The Last of Us:

Phil [Lord] e Chris [Miller, sceneggiatore del progetto insieme a Lord e David Callaham] they are absolutely brilliant at associating the right persona with each character. But perhaps I would suggest Peter Pascal. Let’s find him something to do to me it should be a raging old Spider-Man.

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal are old friends and never miss an opportunity to “prove each other”. Isaac’s request, however, seems destined to remain unheard, since the third chapter of the saga – expected at the cinema from March 29, 2024 – has largely been done already. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse e Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse they were in fact conceived as a single feature film, divided into two parts only at a later time. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompsonthe cinecomic currently in theaters already boasts a cast of all-star voice actors: Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Jason Schwartzman (The Stain), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy Spider-Woman), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis, Miles’ father), Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales, the mother of Miles), Issa Rae (Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman), Daniel Kaluuya (Hobie Brown / Spider Punk), Karan Soni (Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India) ed obviously Oscar Isaac. It is not the first time, however, that someone thinks of Pedro Pascal as the ideal voice actor for some wacky animated character. Time ago, Jack Black indeed had imagined Pascal as the voice of Wario in the probable sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie.