Act of intolerance: Driver passes truck to a bus with passengers in San Miguel – Diario La Página

Act of intolerance: Driver passes truck to a bus with passengers in San Miguel

A new act of intolerance on the highway was registered this Sunday, after the driver of a truck crossed the unit to a bus on route 324, putting the lives of the passengers at risk.

People traveling between San Miguel and La Unión were traveling in the unit. As can be seen in the images, both motorists were fighting over the road, but it was the driver of the truck who pounced on the bus, which managed to stop, avoiding a tragedy.

The video circulated on social networks, and people asked to identify the trucker so that he can be punished.

