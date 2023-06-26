Home » Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the Finance Bill 2023-24
Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the Finance Bill 2023-24

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the Finance Bill 2023-24

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the Finance Bill 2023-24 and approved the bill
Web Desk: According to the details, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has approved the budget for the next fiscal year and has signed the Finance Bill 2023-24, the process of approving the budget has been completed with Sadiq Sanjrani’s signature.
It should be noted that yesterday the National Assembly approved the Finance Bill after which it was sent to the President for his signature.
New taxes of 215 billion have been imposed under further amendments in the Finance Bill in the National Assembly yesterday, after which the federal budget of 14 thousand 480 billion rupees for the next fiscal year 2023-24 was approved.

