Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on Hoshab Road in Turbat and killed 3 terrorists.

Web Desk: According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, the operation was conducted in Gashkur to destroy the hideouts of terrorists, during the operation, 3 terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

According to ISPR, for the operation, the escape routes of the terrorists were blocked by blocking, the hideouts of the terrorists were identified through continuous surveillance and intelligence, and the operation was carried out by security forces personnel using a helicopter.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists during the operation.