Action of security forces in Khyber, one terrorist was killed

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tirah area of ​​Khyber District. During the operation, one terrorist was killed after a fierce exchange of fire, while three were injured during the operation. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the dead terrorist.

A clearance operation is underway in the area to eliminate other terrorists found in the area. According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Army, Pakistan’s security forces are determined to end the scourge of terrorism.

