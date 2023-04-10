Two terrorists were killed while one was arrested in the operation of security forces in Mach area of ​​Balochistan.

Web Desk: In a statement released by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), it has been said that based on intelligence information, an operation was conducted against terrorists in the western area of ​​Sabi, Mach, these terrorists were targeting civilians. , were involved in extorting money by harassing coal mine owners.

According to ISPR, a group of 3 terrorists were stopped on their way to their secret hideout and they opened fire on the security forces. They also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

The statement from the Public Relations Department of Pakistan Army has further said that on the basis of confirmed information, the clearance operation has been going on in the areas occupied by terrorists for the last two days and this operation will continue until their complete elimination.