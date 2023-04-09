Home News Action of security forces in Mach, 2 terrorists killed, one arrested
Sabi (Amat News) 2 terrorists were killed during the operation of security forces in Mach area near Sabi

According to ISPR, during the clearance operation in Machh, Pakistan Army killed two terrorists and arrested one.

According to ISPR, an intelligence-based clearance operation was launched from April 7 to intercept a group of active terrorists in Machh, western part of Sabi.

Apart from targeting civilians in the area, the terrorists were harassing the owners of the coal mines and extorting money from them.

Based on confirmed reports, ambushes were laid at several places on different routes in the area visited by the terrorists for the past two days.

As a result, army personnel intercepted a party of 3 terrorists moving towards their hideout, after which the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel.

According to ISPR, two terrorists were killed and one was arrested during the exchange of fire. A cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

According to ISPR, a clearance operation is underway in the area to arrest the remaining accomplices of the terrorists.

The ISPR says that the Pakistan Army is committed to thwarting attempts to sabotage the peace, stability and development of Balochistan alongside the nation.

