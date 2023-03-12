Following the instructions of the mayor Virna Johnson, was summoned the first District Committee for School Coexistence in the IED Normal Superior María Auxiliadorain which several units of the district administration, authorities and delegates of organizations related to student care in Santa Marta participated.

In this space, the issues of the previous year were followed up and the action plan for 2023 was ratified, in which issues such as mental health, bullying, ciberbullying, molestation, suicide, intrafamily violence and the prevention of the consumption of psychoactive drugs and psychoactive substances.

In the District Committee participated the rectory of the IED Normal Superior María Auxiliadora, the Bilingual School of Santa Marta and the delegates of the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being, ICBF; Ombudsman, District Ombudsman, Santa Marta Metropolitan Police (Children and Adolescents) and House of Justice. From the administration attended the secretariats for Women and Gender Equity, Security and Coexistence, Health and Government.

In this space, the issues of the previous year were followed up and the action plan for 2023 was ratified.

Antonio Peralta, Secretary of District Education, explained that joint actions to be developed for the benefit of students continue to be articulated. “This allows us to reinforce the action plan irradiated towards FDI, with the support of the Ministry of Education and allies for the prevention and treatment of adverse situations in schools”, he noted.

Sister Mónica Tausa, rector of the IED Normal Superior María Auxiliadora, mentioned: “we know that the problems overwhelm us, the needs are immense and that the situations of the IED are not exclusive to these, because all young people face dangers, threats or latent violations with mental health, coexistence or external causes such as substance use or violence. What we can do is really not enough, but there is an action plan, which articulates the competencies of the institutions for the well-being of the students”, explained the rector.

In this Committee it was also agreed to keep the follow-up on the cases, strengthen the training in the Comprehensive Care Route for students, types of violence, among other topics; replicate the Youth Impact project developed between the District and the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America, Cadca, for its acronym in English; review the coexistence manuals, resume the schools for parents and maintain the joint work agenda for the benefit of children, adolescents and young people in educational institutions.

The directory of the members of the Committee, the functions and the schedule of actions will be published to facilitate the access and contact of the citizens with the corresponding organisms.