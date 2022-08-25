“Proud of being a Camorra”. It would be the statement made in a dry way, without mincing words, by Pasquale Del Prete in 2020, in a rally for the municipal elections in Frattamaggiore, according to what was denounced on Twitter by the co-spokesperson for Green Europe Angelo Bonelli. “Today Del Prete is a candidate for the Chamber with the action of Carlo Calenda – underlined Bonelli -. Calenda’s way of gathering consensus is embarrassing ». But the number one of Action does not fit and speaks of “ignoble fake news“.

Bonelli's video accuses a candidate from Calenda's party: "He said 'proud to be Camorra'", Action replies: "Groundless controversy"

“The person in question is totally clean, you have never had a judicial problem – underlined Calenda, defending his candidate -. He protested against the dissolution of a municipality that never came to naught. This is not journalism, it is looting ». «If you consider a Camorra guy (never investigated), I am too. We are beyond justicialism – he added -. Because there is no judicial measure. We are in fact looting ».

“Proud of being a Camorra” is the sentence pronounced by Pasquale Del Prete in 2020, in a rally for the municipal elections in Frattamaggiore.

Del Prete is now a candidate for the House with #Action from @CarloCalenda

Calenda’s way of garnering consent is embarrassing pic.twitter.com/fMZkX2ZX5K – Angelo Bonelli (@ AngeloBonelli1) August 25, 2022

In a note, the action press office has already clarified that that sentence was extrapolated “from any context” and that “it is quite clear that he was certainly not boasting of being a criminal”.