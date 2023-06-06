Action will be taken against those who give religious color to the train accident, Odisha Police warns

An unholy campaign against Muslims by making the temple at the site of the accident a mosque

After repairing the tracks and removing the affected bogies, traffic resumed at the accident site

Bhubaneswar/Delhi: 05/Jun

June 2 In one of the worst and saddest train accidents in the history of the country, which took place in Odisha’s Balasore late in the evening of 275 The death toll has already been confirmed 288 And was told 1,100 More than 1,000 passengers were injured when the Coromandel Express collided with a freight car, overturning several of its coaches, some of which landed on the nearby railway tracks. Howrah Super Fast Express collided with these bogies, three-four bogies of this train were also overturned.

After the accident of these three trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha and Bengal Chief Ministers Naveen Patnaik, Mumtab Banerjee and others reached the accident site and inspected the relief work. Relief items and personnel were also dispatched from West Bengal. It is reported. That the local people irrespective of religion performed services like exhuming the dead bodies, transferring them, shifting the injured to the hospital, providing free food and water. Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnu has been camping at the accident site since the night of the accident.

55 With the continuous efforts of hours, the help of thousands of railway employees and local workers, the railway line, which was destroyed due to the accident, was made operational at 10 pm last night. After which tomorrow Sunday night 45-10 A freight train carrying coal from Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag port to Rawarkela steel plant was derailed on the track. The wreckage of the train is being cleared from the accident site.

Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section. pic.twitter.com/cXy3jUOJQ2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2023

On the other hand, after such a terrible accident and hundreds of tragic deaths, the hate-minded, anti-humanity gang on social media immediately started moving. In order to reduce the nature of this accident and to create hatred against Muslims, such pictures were circulated saying that this is not an accident but sabotage.

The Random Indian@ A photo of the accident scene was tweeted from a verified Twitter handle with the caption, “Just telling you, it was Friday yesterday” (Remember, this train accident happened late on Friday evening).

In this picture, a white building can be seen near the scattered train coaches at the accident site and an arrow is shown towards it. It seems to be pointing towards the mosque. Thus, on Friday and this building is called the mosque. Showing that an unholy conspiracy was hatched on social media to show that Muslims are involved in the train accident!!

Later, the fact checkers immediately presented the truth of this building and made it clear on Twitter that the building which is being cut off from the top and called a mosque is actually an Ikan Mandir. Until then, this poison of hatred and lies has spread beyond Twitter and other social media platforms. But was also made viral.

Later yesterday, the Odisha Police, while doing two regular tweets, wrote in one of its tweets that “It has come to light that some social media handles are mischievously giving a communal color to the tragic train accident in Balasore. This is very unfortunate.” The cause of the accident and all other aspects are under investigation by GRP, Odisha.”

We appeal to all concerned to desist from circulating such false and ill-motivated posts. Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 4, 2023

In another tweet, the Odisha Police wrote that “We appeal to all concerned to stop circulating such false and unmotivated posts. Those who try to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours. Strict legal action will be taken against.”

News Laundry News Laundry# The representative of the Skan reached the temple near the accident site and proved the whole anti-Muslim campaign wrong and also spoke to the religious representative in charge of the temple. ( video : 4 minutes )

You can read the special report of Sahar News.com yesterday against this conspiracy campaign by clicking on this link.

Odisha train accident: An attempt to spread hatred by calling the temple near the accident site a mosque and Friday

