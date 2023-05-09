Activation of cochlear implants and delivery of auxiliary hearing aids

On this day, the Office of the First Lady Gabriela de Bukele, in coordination with the Salvadoran Institute for Comprehensive Rehabilitation (ISRI), activated cochlear implants for five children between 2 and 4 years of age. In addition to placing auxiliary hearing aids for 30 people, including children, youth and adults.

Last March, five children with profound hearing loss underwent surgery, and on this day their implants were activated. This entails a calibration of the equipment so that the brain starts encoding electrical impulses into sounds. The placement of the implants does not mean that the child hears and speaks instantly, but that, after activation, each one will follow a rehabilitation process at the Hearing and Language Center to achieve this.

In addition, on this occasion, hearing aids were delivered to 30 people with hearing loss to different degrees, from mild to moderate, among children, youth and adults. These devices were donated by Starkey.

The Crecer Juntos Policy, as well as the regulations for the care of Early Childhood, childhood and adolescence, establish actions for the early identification of hearing deficiencies, timely follow-up and, if necessary, the habilitation or rehabilitation process.