Online message – Wednesday 05/17/2023

Procedural Law | Active obligation to use the beSt after completion of the first “system roll out” (FG)

The special electronic tax consultant post box (beSt) is basically suitable in abstract terms for a secure transmission path within the meaning of the Section 52a (4) sentence 1 no. 2 FGO to justify. This secure transmission path is only available once the initial system rollout has been completed (§ 52d sentence 2 FGO). In this context, it seems appropriate to refer to the point in time at which the last registration letters were sent as part of the initial system roll-out plus a reasonable period of time for the immediate technical setup of the special electronic tax advisor mailbox ( Lower Saxony FG, interim court order v. May 12, 2023 – 9 K 10/23 ).

facts: The parties involved argue whether an am 9.2.2023 The lawsuit sent by the plaintiff’s tax consultant by fax was formally filed, although the tax consultant already sent her “registration letter” with the access data for the beSt on 5.1.2023 had received.

The judges of the Lower Saxony FG went on to explain this:

The special electronic tax advisor mailbox (§ 86d

StBerG) is basically suitable in abstract terms to provide a secure transmission path within the meaning of Section 52a (4) sentence 1 no. 2 FGO to justify.

This secure transmission path is only available once the initial system rollout has been completed (§ 52d sentence 2 FGO). In this context, it seems reasonable to refer to the point in time at which the last registration letters were sent as part of the initial system roll-out plus a reasonable period of time for the immediate technical setup of the special electronic tax advisor mailbox.

The requirement of establishment within the meaning of Section 52a (4) sentence 1 no. 2 Var. 2 FGO is not to be understood in the sense of creating the individual-personal willingness to receive of the individual norm addressee, which is the active duty of use of this individual according to § 52d sentence 2 in conjunction with sentence 1 FGO would make it dependent on his individual willingness to receive (established through the receipt of the registration letter). Rather, the legal text of § 52d sentence 2 FGO to the abstract existence of the secure transmission path as such, once it has been structurally opened up.

A strict (without taking into account the actual circumstances from the 1.1.2023 An interpretation of the provision based on an active obligation to use would not adequately do justice to the relevance of the provision for the registered norm addressees to freedom of law, which in turn must be interpreted in the light of the effects on the fundamental rights of the taxpayers affected by third parties.

The coincidence of the obligation of the BStBK to set up the special electronic tax advisor mailbox with the end of

31.12.2022 (Section 86d paragraph 1 sentence 1 in conjunction § 157e StBerG) and an obligation to use existing from this point in time (cf. Lower Saxony FG, court order v. March 20, 2023 – 7 K 183/22 ) would already conceptually harbor the risk of structural non-compliance with an active obligation to use understood in this way.

The need to take the actual circumstances into account when interpreting the characteristic of being available is not already taken into account by the so-called Fast Lane method. The (future) obligation to use has to tolerate the restrictions on his freedom associated with the establishment and obligation to use the special electronic tax advisor mailbox. However, in particular without a corresponding legal basis, he is not obliged to participate in its establishment by submitting an application in the fast lane procedure, in deviation from the legally regulated distribution of tasks in this regard.

In the event of a dispute, the Senate can leave open whether the deadline for the individual obligated user to immediately set up the special electronic tax advisor mailbox using the legal concept Section 56 (2) FGO is to be measured at two weeks, the establishment of the special electronic tax adviser mailbox with the end of 31.3.2023 has been completed and the secure transmission path has also been available from this point in time.

Those: Lower Saxony FG, Newsletter 6/2023 (il)

NWB GAAAJ-40151