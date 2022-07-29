Active prevention, active detection, standardized treatment

Hangzhou Daily News July 28

Hangzhou Daily News “Viral hepatitis requires active prevention, active testing, and standardized treatment.” July 28 is the twelfth World Hepatitis Day. The center and Xihu District Public Health Research Institute held the Hepatitis Day theme publicity party member volunteer service activities.

Viral hepatitis is divided into five types: A, B, C, D, and E. Among them, hepatitis A, B and E can be prevented by vaccines. The main transmission routes of hepatitis B virus are mother-to-child transmission, blood transmission and sexual transmission. Generally, it is not transmitted through shared meals, hugging, shaking hands, coughing, sneezing, etc., but sharing toothbrushes, razors, and lax disinfection of tattoo equipment may also be Infect. At the scene, Liu Yan, director of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention and secretary of the Fourth Party Branch, said: “With the implementation of children’s hepatitis B vaccination and other comprehensive prevention and control policies in my country, the hepatitis B carrier rate in China has continued to decline. The hepatitis B virus infection rate has dropped to more than 1%. At present, the hepatitis B vaccination rate of newborns in Hangzhou has reached more than 95%, which has established a solid immune barrier to curb the spread of hepatitis B virus.”

Although Ding liver is not well known to the public, it is very harmful to human health. Xiaoqing, the chief physician of the Department of Hepatology of Xixi Hospital, introduced that D-hepatitis is usually infected at the same time on the basis of hepatitis B. Once infected, it is easy to cause liver cirrhosis and liver failure, which also increases the incidence of liver cancer. She recommends routine screening for hepatitis D in patients with hepatitis B.

“The transmission routes of hepatitis A and E are similar, mainly through the digestive tract, which is often called ‘disease enters from the mouth’.” Hu Xiaowei, secretary of the Xihu District Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced, “Hepatitis A and hepatitis E can be prevented by vaccines. Hepatitis A In addition to the childhood immunization program vaccine, adults can also receive the vaccine; the hepatitis E vaccine is suitable for people aged 16 and over.”

Hepatitis C virus is an RNA virus, and the main routes of transmission include blood, body fluids, and mother-to-child transmission, among which blood transmission is the main route. Xu Ke, director of the AIDS and STD Prevention and Control Institute of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and deputy secretary of the second party branch, reminded that because the onset of hepatitis C is hidden and the symptoms are not obvious, it is called a hidden killer. As of now, there is no vaccine to prevent hepatitis C, but a cure can be achieved with 3 months of hepatitis C antiviral treatment.