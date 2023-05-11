Home » Active reserves, expressed non-conformity before the national government
Active reserves, expressed non-conformity before the national government

As a result of the multiple factors in which the members of the public force have been harmed, where they also argue that President Petro and Defense Minister Iván Velásquez are “leaving them alone”, members of the so-called active reserve, left to the streets to protest and demand greater guarantees.

Respect for military and police institutions is one of the premises of all these reservists, who argue that they must be given guarantees in the provision of their service and that events like the one that occurred in San Vicente del Caguan cannot be repeated. repeat, since they state that there was evidence of a clear affectation of the human rights of the military by the indigenous people.

In Pereira, the call was established in the Sanandresito sector and was completed with a route that ended in the Plaza de Bolívar, where the civilian population was invited to accompany the reserves in their demonstration, an activity proposed by Foro Colombia Libre.

Opinion

Paulo Muriel

Leader Free Colombia Forum

“The reserves united with Foro Colombia at the national level, we called on the active reserves to demonstrate and come to all the Plazas of Bolívar to form, because that is what the indigenous people did and the so-called indigenous guard, which is nothing more than the ELN disguised as indigenous people, so the reserves support Foro Colombia Libre in their call for freedom, democracy and respect for institutions”.

