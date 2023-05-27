Actively serving the country’s major strategies requires schools and enterprises to “go two-way” to help graduates find jobs-中新网

CCTV news: On May 26, the 2023 college graduates’ employment “hundred-day sprint” action and the launching ceremony of the employment promotion week were held in Beijing. Deploy colleges and universities in various places to accelerate the employment of college graduates through measures such as promoting the implementation of policies, expanding job resources, and strengthening guidance and assistance.

At the launching ceremony, 12 social recruitment agencies, including the Ministry of Education’s joint recruitment platform, launched the “24365 Hand in Hand to Promote Accurate Employment Services” with various localities and colleges, and will provide a series of online guidance services for college graduates in 2023 to help graduates improve their careers. Quality is fully employed.

During the “2023 College Graduate Employment Promotion Week” from May 26 to June 1, colleges and universities across the country will hold 15,000 campus recruitment activities of various types including industry, region, and alliance.

Relying on the national college student employment service platform, the Ministry of Education organized a series of 14 online recruitment activities, including online recruitment of college graduates in national economic and technological development zones, a special online job fair for “Magnificent Aspirations”, and a 100-day online recruitment for small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.

In addition, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and other departments jointly organized recruitment activities such as “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises entering campuses, and “hundreds of cities and thousands of enterprises” private enterprises and colleges joining hands to promote employment. All colleges and universities across the country will continue to carry out the “Thousands of Enterprises Entering Campus” campaign to facilitate the recruitment of private enterprises, small, medium and micro enterprises.

All colleges and universities in various places will hold key group assistance activities to implement the “one-to-one” assistance responsibility system. Focusing on graduates from poverty-stricken families, low-income families, zero-employment families, and disabled graduates with employment difficulties, it helps diagnose difficulties and problems encountered in job hunting, and provides targeted guidance, consultation and job recommendations.

Talent docking in key fields promotes “two-way travel” between schools and enterprises

In order to bring together more social forces to do a good job in the employment of college graduates, on May 26, as one of the important contents of the “2023 College Graduate Employment Promotion Week” activities, the Ministry of Education held a key field talent school-enterprise supply and demand in Beijing matchmaking.

At the matchmaking meeting, 35 companies from 15 key industries such as energy and power, material chemical industry, equipment manufacturing, information communication, and integrated circuits met with 25 universities including Peking University and Tsinghua University on the spot “face-to-face”. The two sides conducted in-depth discussions on joint talent training, employment practice training, career planning education, teacher team building, and graduate recruitment, and reached nearly a hundred cooperation intentions on the spot.

During the employment promotion week, local education departments will organize a number of supply-demand matchmaking activities in key areas to promote colleges and universities to send talents to key areas of national development such as high-end chips and software, smart technology, new materials, and advanced manufacturing. Improve the fit between college personnel training and employment services and social needs, and actively serve the country’s major strategic needs. (CCTV)