Activities began to structure the second Valledupar-La Paz road

The Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial (Findeter) and the National Institute of Roads, Invías, held a meeting this Wednesday morning with the Unión Temporal Vial, VLP, a contractor that will build the second road between the Valledupar and La Paz municipalities.

The meeting was also attended by members of the Intervías Cesar audit, overseers and other citizens to discuss property, environmental, social and technical aspects of the project that has a total value of $70,000 million.

In addition, the different actors took a tour of the first phase of the road, which will be parallel to the new highway.

“They would be delivering the work in 3 years and 4 months”, according to the director of Invías in Cesar, the engineer Onna Zuleta Araújo, who explained that 8 months correspond to adjustments to the studies and designs, later will come the construction of the new bridge over the Cesar river, the road as such and complementary works .

“It should be noted that from the start date, Findeter would manage the environmental license process with ANLA. It is expected that this week the start report will be issued, as reported by Findeter”, added Zuleta Araujo.