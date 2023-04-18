Activity continues at the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Given the increase in ash and seismic activity in the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, the Colombian Geological Service reiterated that keep alert orange before a possible eruption that could occur in the coming weeks.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, “the seismic activity associated with rock fracturing inThe interior of the volcanic edifice showed a slight increase in the number of earthquakes.

Likewise, the maximum height of the gas and ash column reached 1,100 meters.

The entity added that “this type of seismicity was mainly characterized by the occurrence of small earthquakes, located in the Arenas crater, which are associated with the activity of the dome (bump or mound) of lava located at the bottom of the crater.

In addition, he indicated that “the seismicity that is located to the southwest of the volcano also presented low energy levels and remained at an average distance of five kilometers from the crater.”

For this reason, he explained that “to change the level and return to the yellow level, a prudential time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow us to infer the possible decrease in activity, which is why it is warned that the level of activity of the Nevado volcano del Ruiz will remain in orange level for several weeks.”

It also indicated that “during this time, in case there is an acceleration of the processes that suggest an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurs, the activity level will change to red”​.

The observations of the experts indicate that in the event of an eruption, it would be greater than those registered in the last ten years.

Faced with this situation, the service has asked the communities located in the irrigation areas to comply with the recommendations of the authorities.

Likewise, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation expressed its concern because, according to information from the Government of Tolima, only three municipalities in the area of ​​influence of the volcano have a risk map.

