Seismic activity in the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano continues, so the authorities have established new prevention measures.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, “the seismicity record of rock fracturing continues inside the volcanic edifice.”

In the most recent follow-up bulletin, he explained that 10,400 events were recorded on Saturday, “reaching a maximum magnitude of 3.1 ML corresponding to the 10:40 am earthquake. Seismicity remains localized in the southwestern sector of the volcanic edifice at a distance from crater between 2.0 and 5.0 kilometers”.

The entity explained that “The increase in the magnitudes of the registered earthquakes stands out, with the highest seismic energy released since March 24.”

He added that “the record of seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits continues, which was associated with confirmed ash emissions and a slight increase in degassing compared to the previous day. The maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed yesterday was 1200 m measured from the top of the volcano and the direction of dispersion of the column prevailed towards the southwest of the volcano”.

“It is important to emphasize, and from now on the SGC will continue to remember it, that the activity of the volcano in the orange level can fluctuate and at times decrease compared to previous days, without this meaning that it has returned to a lower level of activity. To change the level and return to the yellow level, a prudential time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow us to infer the possible decrease in activity, which is why it is warned that the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano will remain at a level orange for several weeks”, explained the SGC.

He added that “during this time, in the event of an acceleration of processes suggesting an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurring, the activity level will be changed to red.”

“The community is recommended to remain calm, but be attentive to the information provided by the Colombian Geological Service on the evolution of the state of the volcano. The level of activity of the volcano remains at the orange level of activity or (II): probable eruption in a term of days or weeks,” he reported.

Measurements

Meanwhile, an Extraordinary Departmental Risk Management Council was held yesterday in Pereira, where decisions were made.

Bearing in mind that Santa Rosa de Cabal is one of the four municipalities in the department that is under alert, as is Marseille, Dosquebradas and Pereira, the governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo, together with the members of the council, made the decision to send for the area that connects Santa Rosa with the Otún Lagoon, in the La Linda sector, to a platoon of the Army, since until further notice only inhabitants of the sector will be able to enter.

“Tourists must be prevented from entering the area, we do it as a precaution, only the families settled there, which are around 56, will be visited by Risk Management and the Santa Rosa Government Secretariat to maintain permanent communication and be able to instruct them in any circumstance, in case at any time they have to evacuate,” said the president.

In the extraordinary Council, the decision was also made that in 48 hours, the rural roads that lead to the villages of Santa Rosa, closest to the area of ​​the volcano such as Santa Bárbara, Santa Rita, Yarumal and the road to the Lagoon, be intervened by the Secretariat of Infrastructure, in case of having to carry out a quick evacuation.

At the same time, unanimously, the entities and organizations that make up the Departmental Risk Management Council of Tolima approved the proposal to request support from the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management with equipment for the 14 municipalities that are part of the area of ​​influence of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano.

“The decision was made after the mayors or their delegates reported to the Council the lack of radio communication equipment and machinery for road care, as well as deficiencies in the provision of public services, especially drinking water and mobile telephony”indicated the members of the Departmental Council for Risk Management.

On the other hand, the Government of Tolima once again required the municipalities to provide detailed information on the list of needs that will be requested from the Government through the National Disaster Risk Management Unit.