Actor Drake Bell jokes about the alarm for his "disappearance" in Florida

Actor Drake Bell jokes about the alarm for his "disappearance" in Florida

American actor and singer Jared Drake Bell, 36joked this Friday about the social commotion that his alleged disappearance in Florida created, after the alarm raised by the police authorities.

“You leave your phone in the car and you don’t answer at night and this?”Bell tweeted, a phrase accompanied by an emoticon crying with laughter, after the alarms of the Daytona Beach Police, in northeast Florida, went off on Thursday morning for his alleged disappearance.

The police authorities, after several hours without knowing anything about the whereabouts of the popular actor, alerted on social networks that he was missing and that they feared for his life, a notice that was picked up by the media around the world.

Hours later, the Police of the aforementioned Florida city published a brief update on social networks in which it stated: “Public order officers are in contact with Bell” and he “is safe.”

In fact, the Police came to request citizen collaboration to locate Bell, who became known internationally with the series “Drake & Josh” (2004-2007), from the cable television channel Nickelodeon.

The interpreter was last seen, according to the Police, this Wednesday around 9:00 p.m. local time (1:00 GMT) driving a gray BMW car near the Mainland High School, located in Daytona Beach.

Since then, and until approximately 1:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, there was no news from the actor who, thanks to the aforementioned series and “The Amanda Show” became very popular in Latin America.

The actor did not provide more details on his Twitter account about what happened and the alarm generated, nor did the Police.

The pop music singer was sentenced in 2021 to 2 years of probation after pleading guilty to two crimes against minors.

Bell was already convicted in 2015 for driving under the influence of alcohol and, in 2020, his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him on social networks of physical and sexual abuse during the time they shared a relationship between 2006 and 2008, allegations that the actor denied. emphatically.

Jared Drake Bell (Santa Ana, California, 1986) began his artistic career as an actor in television series and commercials.

