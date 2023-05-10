Home » Actor of Noppo and Gonta dies at 88 years of age
Actor of Noppo and Gonta dies at 88 years of age

Actor of Noppo and Gonta dies at 88 years of age

Noppo and Gonta actor Ei Takami has passed away at the age of 88 from heart failure. The news of his death was revealed on May 9, one day before his 89th birthday.

“I Can Do It” was a Japanese children’s program where Ei Takami (Noppo) and Jun Imura (Gonta) taught how to make crafts with recyclable materials.

After hearing the news, his fans regretted the fact through social networks, where they shared several messages recalling his program that was broadcast between 1967 and 1990 and such was the success that it reached countries like El Salvador.

