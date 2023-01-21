Home News Actor of the novel ‘Ugly Betty’ died
by admin
Germán Tovar, renowned Colombian actor, passed away at the age of 72.

Colombian television is in mourning for the death of renowned actor Germán Tovar, who dedicated his life to this profession, captivating the hearts of viewers in each role he played.

Undoubtedly, one of the roles most remembered by Colombians was that of the telenovela ‘I am Bety, the ugly one’, where she played the character of José Ambrosio Rosales, one of the protagonist’s two funny lawyers.

The Colombian Association of Actors, ACA, ruled on the death of Germán:

“Today our dear colleague and friend Germán Tobar Celeíta left, a great colleague, member of ACA since its foundation, who gave us his support in the communications secretariat with commitment and dedication. Solidarity hug to his wife Lucía and his daughters Camila and Juanita with our deepest regret ”.

The late actor was also part of productions such as ‘Oki Doki’, ‘Married with children’, ‘Emergency Room’, among others.

