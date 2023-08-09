Actress and director Margit Saad died at the age of 94

Status: 09.08.2023 11:34 a.m

She was considered one of the most famous actresses of the post-war period. Later she also celebrated great success as a director of demanding film adaptations. Margit Saad died at the age of 94.

Actress and director Margit Saad is dead. She died in Munich on Monday at the age of 94, her son, conductor Pierre-Dominique Ponnelle, told the dpa news agency. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” had previously reported. Born in Munich, she became known to a wide audience through roles in numerous cinema and television films. You could see her in movies like “Peter Voss, the Thief of Millions” or “Oops, Eddie is coming”.

She played the leading role in the English crime thriller “The Trail Leads Nowhere” (1960) by Joseph Losey. In an interview with the dpa in 1999, she described the film as one of “my most beautiful”. She had a great stage success in the title role of the musical “Irma la Douce”. She played alongside Harald Juhnke in the German premiere in Baden-Baden in 1961.

Second career from 1971

Saad had her first engagement after training as an actor at the renowned Otto Falckenberg School in Munich in 1952 in Düsseldorf, where she performed for a good two years as an actress and chansonnette at the “Kom(m)ödchen”. In 1971 she began another artistic career and made a name for herself as a director of sophisticated documentaries and literary adaptations.

Her TV film “The Story of the Good Old Man and the Beautiful Girl” based on the novella by Italo Svevo received good reviews. In 1988 she shot the television version of John van Druten’s stage comedy “Song of the Dove”. Margit Saad has also successfully tried her hand as a theater director.

“It’s all about the quota”

“Unfortunately, today’s television is only about the ratings and no longer about demanding films,” Saad criticized back in 1999. This has meant that many of her proposed projects have been rejected in recent years. “I don’t make friends with such statements, but unfortunately that’s how it is.” Saad was married to French director and set designer Jean-Pierre Ponnelle (1932-1988).

