Actress Mansha Pasha appealed for the recovery of her husband

TV actress Mansha Pasha has said that unknown persons forcibly took her husband Gibran Nasir in a car yesterday. Actress Mansha Pasha has given a video statement on social media in which she said that she and her husband Jibran Nasir were returning home after having dinner when a big white Vigo stopped our car and boarded it. 15 people who were armed and they forcibly took my husband away. Gibran Nasir’s wife has appealed in her statement to raise voice for my husband and pray for Gibran Nasir to return home soon. Jabran Nasir’s PA Luck Victor said that all the people in the vehicle were in plain clothes, while the incident has been reported to Assistant 15 Police. In this regard, a request has been submitted in Clifton Police Station on behalf of Gibran Nasir’s wife regarding the incident and for the recovery of her husband.