Actress María Fernanda Yépez suffers an accident leaving Tayrona Park

The renowned Colombian actress María Fernanda Yepes, famous for her roles in successful productions such as “Rosario Tijeras” and “Without Breasts there is no Paradise”, she lived moments of anguish after suffering a traffic accident while traveling on a motorcycle with her husband, musician Nico Kora.

The incident occurred in Santa Marta, moments after the couple returned from a visit to Tayrona Park.

Through his social media platforms, Yepes shared the details of the incident that unexpectedly changed his day. Describing a day that began in a spectacular way, with the contemplation of dolphins in the Tayrona bay, the actress then narrated the accident: “After a super blessed day, we had an accident, Nico and I on the motorcycle, we collided with another motorcycle that a red light blew up”.

Although the incident did not result in fatalities, both Yepes and her husband suffered bumps and scratches due to the alleged road recklessness of another similar vehicle. Grateful that the consequences were not more dire, the actress took the opportunity to reflect on the responsible use of motorcycles and launched a call for attention to the motorcyclist community.

It may interest you: “Detriments to Essmar are false”: Virna Johnson responds to the Santa Marta Comptroller’s Office

With words full of concern, Yepes urged his followers and all those who use this means of transport to be aware of the importance of respecting traffic regulations and driving carefully. In particular, he emphasized the need to protect one’s own life, that of passengers and that of other road users.

“Guys, people who ride a motorcycle be very careful, take care of your life, take care of the life of the person you are taking there and take care of the lives of other people. Here on the coast and in many other parts there is no care in driving motorcycles, pairs are blown up, they run red lights, many times they don’t have insurance, people don’t wear helmets and don’t protect themselves when riding a motorcycle,” Yepes said firmly.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that can arise on the roads and the importance of practicing caution at all times. The voice of María Fernanda Yepes resonates in a call for road responsibility and the need to protect lives, in an attempt to create a safer environment for everyone.